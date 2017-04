Verstapen e tepron me Masën, i kërkon falje Brazilit

I feel like I need to clarify my remarks that were made after this weekends qualifying session. Being a passionate racer, I was very disappointed with my last stint and gave an emotional reaction that was taken out of context. By no means did I mean to insult the Brazilian people who I greatly respect and are always very nice to me when I visit the country. One of the highlights of my career was last years Brazilian GP and it was extra special to do this in the country that brought us legendary drivers such as Senna, Fittipaldi and Piquet. I would like to apologize to any Brazilians that feel offended and look forward to racing in your country again ?? ??

A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT